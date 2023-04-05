Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.14

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVY)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.