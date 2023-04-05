Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

