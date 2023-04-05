Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. 38,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 28,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mega Matrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mega Matrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mega Matrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Mega Matrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Mega Matrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mega Matrix Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm operates through its two subsidiaries: Mega Metaverse Corp. and JetFleet Management Corp. The company focuses on the GameFi sector through its NFT (non-fungible token) games and its metaverse universe “alSpace“, with Mano being the first game and additional games will be released in alSpace.

