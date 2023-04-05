Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 15th

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.44. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $255.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $355,397.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total value of $300,548.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,362. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 23.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

