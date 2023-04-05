Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 15th

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.
Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.44. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $255.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 23.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Mesa Laboratories
Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.