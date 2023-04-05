MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Achieves $123.94 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $27.85 or 0.00099203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $123.94 million and $5.16 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018739 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,071.57 or 0.99995157 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.39066919 USD and is up 13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $8,222,133.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

