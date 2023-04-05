MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Duolingo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Long Walk Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,696. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $146.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $210,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,907 shares of company stock worth $30,841,910 in the last ninety days. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

