MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after buying an additional 290,543 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,824,000 after buying an additional 74,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after buying an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. 223,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,708. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.