MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,427. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGYS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $412,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,705.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,671 shares of company stock worth $3,305,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

