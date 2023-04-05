MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MET opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. MetLife has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05.

Insider Activity

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

