Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OUKPF. UBS Group cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OUKPF opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

