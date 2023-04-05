MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 117,025 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

