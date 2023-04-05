MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $3.83.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
