MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.