Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 65050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Mkango Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Insider Activity
In other Mkango Resources news, Director William Drummond Dawes acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$51,000.00. Insiders own 50.94% of the company’s stock.
Mkango Resources Company Profile
Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.
See Also
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.