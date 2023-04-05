Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 65050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of C$40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Mkango Resources news, Director William Drummond Dawes acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$51,000.00. Insiders own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

