Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 868,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,341. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

