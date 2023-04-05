Morgan Stanley Downgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Equal Weight

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.
Plug Power Price Performance
NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Trading of Plug Power
About Plug Power
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plug Power (PLUG)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.