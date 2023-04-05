Morgan Stanley Downgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Equal Weight

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

