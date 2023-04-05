Morgan Stanley Lowers Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $58.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE PB opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $78.76.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,284,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,912,000 after acquiring an additional 570,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,699,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,388,000 after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,382,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

