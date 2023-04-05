Morgan Stanley Lowers Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $9.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

VLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

VLY opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

