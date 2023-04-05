Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 101,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.4 %

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.