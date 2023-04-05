MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,629,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 2,062,227 shares.The stock last traded at $27.25 and had previously closed at $27.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 60.5% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 215.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

