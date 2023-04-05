MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MSCI traded down $8.94 on Wednesday, reaching $541.44. The stock had a trading volume of 92,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,547. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.94 and a 200 day moving average of $493.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.33.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

