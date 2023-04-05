M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $155.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.18.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $117.18 on Monday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $231,022,000. State Street Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5,905.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 815,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

