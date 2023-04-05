Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Stock Price Up 0%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating) shares rose 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €324.10 ($352.28) and last traded at €322.50 ($350.54). Approximately 366,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €322.40 ($350.43).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €323.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €298.82.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.