National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.90

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$94.90 and traded as high as C$97.68. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$97.33, with a volume of 978,891 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.68.
National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of C$32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$99.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.94.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
