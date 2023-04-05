National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.90

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$94.90 and traded as high as C$97.68. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$97.33, with a volume of 978,891 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.68.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$99.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.94.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

