National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) & Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Data Knights Acquisition and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and National Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million $0.03 357.67 National Research $151.57 million 7.15 $31.80 million $1.27 34.69

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition. National Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Data Knights Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A National Research 20.98% 43.88% 22.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Research beats Data Knights Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

