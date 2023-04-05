nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for nCino in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for nCino’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for nCino’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get nCino alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCNO. Morgan Stanley lowered nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

nCino Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of nCino

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in nCino by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $93,579.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.