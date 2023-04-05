NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $2.05

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00007180 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $80.67 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00063311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00040161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017889 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

