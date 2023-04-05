Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 22.5% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of Netflix worth $114,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $343.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.42. The firm has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

