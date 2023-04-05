New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.05

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.05 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 16875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.