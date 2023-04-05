NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.24

Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.24 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($0.97). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 80.40 ($1.00), with a volume of 287,351 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.43) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.24. The company has a market capitalization of £251.15 million, a PE ratio of 898.02, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

