NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -479.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 172,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 102,297 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

