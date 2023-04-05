Next Level Private LLC Invests $209,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. 3,491,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,552,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

