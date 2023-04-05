Next Level Private LLC Invests $953,000 in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ingevity by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after buying an additional 47,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ingevity by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ingevity by 5.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 960,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after buying an additional 46,994 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ingevity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,995. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $90.81.

Insider Transactions at Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

