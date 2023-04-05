Next Level Private LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Next Level Private LLC decreased its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at about $48,692,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at about $34,776,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at about $26,487,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at about $23,675,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at about $21,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN remained flat at $38.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 983,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cowen in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

