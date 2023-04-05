Next Level Private LLC Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Next Level Private LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.5% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 525,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.99. 2,292,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,244,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.64. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.