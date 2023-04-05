NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Down 0.4%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.33. 22,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 57,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

NextSource Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$291.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.15.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

