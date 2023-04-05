Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Trading Down 37.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

