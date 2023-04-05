NFT Market Capitalization Tops $816,474.59 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $816,474.59 and $27.82 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00030588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,063.10 or 0.99998483 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02258224 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,357.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

