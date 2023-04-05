Nkcfo LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,560,000 after buying an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after buying an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 685,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.10. The company had a trading volume of 282,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,155. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

