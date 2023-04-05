Nkcfo LLC Sells 188,650 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nkcfo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 188,650 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,183,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100,154. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

