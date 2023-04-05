Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.97. 900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

