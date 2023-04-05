Northstar Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,594,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VUG opened at $248.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $293.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.