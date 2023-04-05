Northstar Group Inc. Has $256,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

NYT stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

