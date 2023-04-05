Northstar Group Inc. Has $27.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,923,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,491,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $203.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $278.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

