Northstar Group Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

