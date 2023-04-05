Northstar Group Inc. Sells 456 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.1 %

CI stock opened at $256.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.92 and its 200 day moving average is $302.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

