Northstar Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after acquiring an additional 266,599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $163.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

