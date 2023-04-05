Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Down 9.1%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) was down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 318,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 635% from the average daily volume of 43,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$18.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

