NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22. 207,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,065,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a current ratio of 33.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 111.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 42,493 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $48,100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 155,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 25.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.