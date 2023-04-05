Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 3,154,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,441,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($11.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

