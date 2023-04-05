Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.57. 67 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

